Is Lamar Jackson's style of play sustainable?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson had an emotional exchange moments after the dynamic quarterback completed a mesmerizing spin move that left a gang of Cincinnati Bengals sprawled on the turf.

"Do you know how many little kids in this country are going to be wearing No. 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?" Harbaugh asked.

"I can't wait to see it when I get older. But right now I gotta get to the Super Bowl," Jackson responded.

It was just one of the many highlight-reel plays Jackson produced over his first two years in the league.

Jackson's ability to beat teams with his arm or legs is inspiring a new wave of dual-threat quarterbacks as opposed to the traditional drop-back passers.

However, his critics question whether that style of play is sustainable because of the risk of injury.

While Jackson would like to absorb fewer hits, he's prepared to keep running if that means winning games.

“I’m going into this year just thinking about winning," Jackson said. "I don’t really put my mind on, ‘Oh, well I have to run a lot,’ or this and that. ... But if I have to, if the play breaks down and no one is open, then I’ll do my thing. But other than that, we’re pretty good.”

While Jackson is often compared to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his style more closely resembles Deshaun Watson of the Texans. Last season, Jackson managed to outduel Watson in the Ravens 41-7 victory.

"They have similar attributes," cornerback Jimmy Smith said. "I think Deshaun Watson is a heck of a player, heck of a quarterback. He can extend the play very well and I think he's very smart. But overall, I think they're a little bit different. Lamar Jackson brings a whole different element to running the ball than any quarterback ever."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.



Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He has also become the new face of the league, and his image appears on the cover of the Madden NFL '21 video game.

Nonetheless, expect the debate about Jackson to rage throughout the upcoming season. There are the naysayers that contend that it's inevitable that Jackson will suffer an injury, even though he's missed one game over the past two seasons ... because of flu-like symptoms.

Jackson, though, will continue to evolve as a quarterback entering his third year in the NFL. He's become more comfortable as a passer and the Ravens have added several young playmaking wide receivers to boost their aerial attack.

Does that mean Jackson will throw more and run less?

"To be honest, it really doesn't matter, as long as it's going to help us win the game," Jackson said about running the football. "But I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers."