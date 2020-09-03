Lamar Jackson fully healthy heading into regular season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caused a bit of a scare when he missed a couple of practices with a minor groin injury.

Jackson downplayed the issue and said being held out of those sessions was more precautionary than anything else.

He'll be fully ready to go in the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

"I was just getting a little maintenance," he said. "It was nothing really major at all. I'm good now. I was good the day I sat out of practice. They just wanted me to keep it safe, stay in the safe zone with the season coming up. I'm 100 [percent] right now. I'm good."

Last year, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He has also become the new face of the league, and his image appears on the cover of the Madden NFL '21 video game.

It's been an odd offseason for all of the NFL players with an abbreviated training camp and no preseason games. Jackson, however, worked out with several Ravens wide receivers this offseason in Florida and he's fully prepared to take the field Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

"I just can't wait until we get back on the field," he said. "I'm really tired of practicing, seeing our own guys."

That moment is less than two weeks away.