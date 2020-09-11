SI.com
Raven Country
Lamar Jackson is 'a million times ahead' of last year's record-setting performance

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Lamar Jackson set a high bar for himself after last season's record-setting performance.

His teammates expect him to be even better when the Ravens open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. 

"I feel like he’s a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year, "running back Mark Ingram said. "We’re looking forward to it. He’s just a good dude, a great player, and someone that everyone in this organization loves because of who he is and what he stands for.”

Last year, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. 

Despite the accolades, Jackson has remained humble and his main focus is leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl 

"He’s the man. He handles outside noise and adversity great – the outside noise, the outside critics, or the outside people that try to do anything," Ingram said. "He doesn’t pay attention to it. He stays focused on the task at hand. He’s focused on trying to be the best quarterback he can be, the best player he can be, the best leader he can be, and he does a great job of it. I feel like he’s lightyears ahead, right now, of where he was last year."

While it might be difficult to top last year's performance, Jackson has shown more arm strength and accuracy in practice. If that performance carries over to the regular season, the Ravens will be a dangerous time and viable Super-Bowl contender. 

"He’s just going to continue to improve. He’s going to continue to get better," Ingram said. "He’s going to continue to be more confident in his abilities within the offense – knowing the offense, knowing the ins-and-outs, the adjustments within the offense. He’s just continuing to grow. 

