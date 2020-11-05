Lamar Jackson Understands Frustration, Dishes On Dez

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not bothered by comments from Hollywood Brown, who has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in the offense.

Following the 28-24 loss to the Steelers in Week 8 when he was targeted just twice, Brown tweeted: "What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)."

He later deleted the Tweet, but questions linger about Baltimore's passing attack.

Jackson understands the frustration.

"That’s one of our key players to our offense," Jackson said. "We want to get him the ball the easiest way [and] the fastest way that we can. We just have to do a better job of getting it to him. He’s a big part of our offense and we need him. So, we just have to do better at that, and we’ll be fine.”

The Ravens passing attack has struggled for much of the season and is ranked 31st in the NFL, just ahead of the winless Jets.

Brown was expected to be one of the NFL"s breakout players this season after dealing with a foot injury for most of his rookie year in 2019.

Brown does lead the team with 27 receptions for 379 yards with two touchdowns. Last week, Jackson admitted the passing attack needed to perform better.

“It’s frustrating for everybody if we’re not playing to our full potential," Jackson said. "But at the same time, he – like everybody else – is just trying to get better. Going to work each day and trying to find ways to keep improving.”

The Ravens' passing attack could get a boost when veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant is ready to join the team from the practice squad.

Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, but Jackson likes what he sees on the practice field thus far.

"Oh man, he’s a great route runner," Jackson said "He has strong hands. He’s dialed in into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that. He wants to compete.

"I just can’t wait until he gets out there with us on Sundays and fully practices with us.”