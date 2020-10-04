SI.com
Raven Country
Lamar Jackson Reaches Another Historic Milestone

Todd_Karpovich

There is a raging debate about the best dual-threat quarterback in the history of the NFL — Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick. 

Jackson might have settled the argument in a 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team in Week 4. 

The Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP became the quickest player in NFL history to record 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing in a 31-17 victory. Jackson was able to achieve that milestone in 35 games, four games quicker than Vick (39 games). 

"I’m focused on trying to win a championship," Jackson said about the milestone. "We still have bigger fish to fry right now. Those types of things, I feel like I’ll cherish those later.”

Jackson has already surpassed 2,000 yards rushing entering the game. His 25-yard touchdown toss to tight end Mark Andrews in the second quarter took him over the 5,000-yard passing plateau. 

Jackson finished the day completing 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). He also had an electrifying 50-yard touchdown run that was the longest of his career and provided a 14-0 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

Jackson is now 23-6, including playoffs, as the Ravens starting quarterback. Baltimore also improved to 3-1 on the season.

Last year, Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He threw for 3,127 yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. 

With the most recent victory over Washington, Jackson has thrown 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions in these last eight road wins, producing a 112.7 passer rating.

“Defenses play us a lot differently," Jackson said. "We watch film on them. We study teams. When we go out there, it’s a totally different ball game. We’re still pushing. It’s still early in the season. We just have to keep pushing, keep grinding, keep playing Ravens ball. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

