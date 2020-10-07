Lamar Jackson Held Out of Practice for Minor Knee Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, the team announced.

Jackson had spoken with the media earlier in the day, and the Ravens are reportedly just being cautious with the injury. Jackson implied he will be ready to play Sunday against the Bengals.

When asked what he might see against Cincinnatti's defense, Jackson replied: "A lot of single-high – I’ll say. But I really don’t know, because when we get into games, defenses like to change up their schemes against us. So, I really don’t know. We’ll have to see when we play them.”

This is not the first time Jackson has missed practice this season.

He missed two days of training camp with a "soft tissue injury." Jackson was also given a day off to rest his arm.

After last year's dominant performance, the Ravens are still trying to find their stride on offense. Baltimore enters Week 5 ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per game (341.5) after their record-setting attack finished No. 2 in the league last season (407.6).

The passing attack has been uneven and is averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets.

"I see it as a work in progress. I’m getting better every week – not just myself, but my team," Jackson said. "And no, I’m not happy, because those passes; I would like to connect with my guys on those passes. I feel like it’s a lot of yards and touchdowns we’ve been leaving on the field when we don’t connect.

"So, that’s’ probably why our passing is not where it’s supposed to be. But it’s still early in the season. We have 12 more regular-season games, and I feel we’re good though.”

Jackson has thrown for 769 with seven touchdowns and one interception. He leads the team with 235 yards rushing,

Jackson said opponents are attacking him differently and the team needs to adjust.

"They’re just trying to – I’ll say – run straight to the line of scrimmage before I can get past our line or get by the middle linebackers or the outside linebackers," Jackson said. "They’re just running downhill pretty good – that’s all. But we’re going to find ways to fix it. It’s still early in the season like I said before.”

In addition to Jackson, other players not practicing for the Ravens were tight end Nick Boyle (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (likely a veteran day off), cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh), guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee).