Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Should Be Ready for Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a knee injury.

Jackson was not wearing any type of brace on his knee and moved around without any issues.

This means Jackson should be available to start Week 5 against the Bengals. He already has an idea of how Cincinnati will try to defend him.

"A lot of single-high – I’ll say," Jackson said. "But I really don’t know, because when we get into games, defenses like to change up their schemes against us. So, I really don’t know. We’ll have to see when we play them.”

It's unclear when Jackson was injured.

He did leave late in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Washington Football Team with the Ravens holding a three-touchdown lead en route to the 31-17 victory.

Robert Griffin III entered and threw an interception that led to a Washington touchdown.

The Ravens' offense will look to get back on track against the Bengals, who are ranked 24th in the NFL for overall defense, allowing 401.5 yards per game.

Jackson has thrown for 769 with seven touchdowns and one interception. He leads the team with 235 yards rushing,

Baltimore has been solid running the ball, but the passing attack has been uneven averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets.

"We’re getting ready for a Bengals team," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "Looking at their defense, specifically from our perspective on offense, they have D.J. Reader who is a really good run stopper. He was with Houston prior. I think they have a really good run stopper there. They’ve kind of revamped their linebacking corps, and they’re playing really well, statistically, against the pass right now.

"The back end is playing well. I think they’re pretty efficient in the red zone on defense, too, so we have to plan accordingly for that. But everybody is working hard, we’re excited about the challenge this Sunday."