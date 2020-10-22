SI.com
Raven Country
Lamar Jackson on Mechanic: 'I Don't Think I've Slipped'

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can be seen smacking his own helmet or getting support from coaches when he appears frustrated after a potential scoring drive stalls.

Baltimore's offense has taken some criticism because of an inconsistent performance over parts of the season. There have been questions about Jackson's mechanics, such as not stepping into his throws or throwing sidearm. 

Jackson dismissed the notion there are issues with his technique. 

“I don’t think I’ve slipped," Jackson said. "There are certain situations in the game where you have to throw in certain windows, with the guys putting their arms up trying to slap the ball. There were a lot of tipped passes during our games, and I’m trying to find angles. So, that’s why sometimes my elbow drops trying to get the ball out.”

Jackson has completed 102 of 162 pass attempts (63%) for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and has absorbed 15 sacks over six games this season. However, his completion percentage has been 56.6 percent over the past four games, which ranks 31st in the NFL and prompted the questions about his technique. 

Ravens quarterback coach James Urban said he has not seen Jackon struggling with his technique "at all" and is confident the passion attack will get back on track. 

“The one thing I know is he’s done that for a very long time," Urban said. "We work very hard on having a consistent platform. I’m more concerned about his base, his platform and the biomechanics of the delivery than some of those things that he does great naturally. I know there are some other players around this league who get publicized for how amazing it is that they can throw side-armed. 

"And I’m not going to try to coach him out of making a consistent, accurate throw. Decision-making, timing and accuracy; that’s what we’re chasing. And if it occurs to his brain to throw that shallow cross into a window that not many people can do, and throw a little side-armed, and it’s an accurate throw, then I’m not concerned about the arm angle.”

Jackson said he's not frustrated by some of the struggles of the offense, but he does hold himself to a high standard. His emotions arise when he feels that the team is not meeting those expectations.

"My emotions will probably flare up a little depending on that, but it’s just a competitive edge," Jackson said. "I don’t like to mess up, and I feel like our guys should feel the same way.”

