Lamar Jackson Preparing for Steelers Fierce Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson absorbed a career-high five sacks in his only appearance against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Still, Jackson made enough plays to lead the Ravens to a 26-23 overtime victory.

He'll face an even tougher Pittsburgh defense in their Week 8 matchup.

The Steelers lead the NFL with 26 sacks and also ranked first for total defense, allowing 286.3 yards per game. T.J. Watt has been a game-wrecker and has a team-high 5.5 sacks, followed by Bud Dupree, who has 5.

Jackon is spending the week preparing for that pressure.

“Their defensive line is great," Jackson said. "Their front four, those guys get off the ball, they get after the quarterback. [They force] a lot of strip-sacks. T.J. and Bud, they do a great job of getting to the quarterback, harassing the run game. I feel like our offensive line is going to be ready, and we’re just going to go out there and play football.”

Jackson has already been sacked 15 times after absorbing 23 all of last year. Overall, he has thrown for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions.

Jackson completed 19 of 28 pass attempts for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions against Pittsburgh last season. He sat out the regular-season finale against the Steelers because of a stomach virus.

This year, Jackson is looking for more consistency over the second half of the season. The Steelers secondary, led by cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steve Nelson, along with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, is allowing just 217.5 yards passing over six games, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

"Minkah, he’s a ballhawk," Jackson said. "He’s great at doing his thing; coming down, making tackles, catching picks, scoring pick-sixes – stuff like that. I feel like our receivers and our offense are going to be ready. We’re just going to have to see when the game comes on.”