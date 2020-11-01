Lamar Jackson Shoulders Blame for Deflating Loss to Steelers

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not shy away from his role in the team's disappointing 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Jackson had four crucial turnovers — two interception and two fumbles — that proved to be too much for his team to overcome.

"The turnovers, I feel, are the reason we lost the game," Jackson said. "I put that on me. The start of the game, the first drive – a pick-six. And then we drive to the red zone – I fumbled. I’ve got to get the ball out quicker because we know they’re dominant up front.

"And then that pick off the play to the flat throwing it to Mark [Andrews]. I’ve got to clean those up, and I feel like we [would’ve] won that game. That’s all to it.”

Indeed, all four of the miscues led to key plays for the Steelers that swayed the momentum of the game.

Jackson threw a pick-six on the Ravens' first possession. He fumbled on the Steelers 4-yard run line that killed a potential scoring drive.

Jackson's second interception early in the third quarter led to a Steelers' touchdown that cut Baltimore's lead to 17-14.

His final fumble ended a drive on a 4th and 3 at the Steelers 8. Baltimore got the ball back with just under a minute remaining and Jackson drove the Ravens downfield with a 32-yard pass to Willie Snead that put the ball on the Pittsburgh 23.

However, Jackson's attempted pass to Snead in the final seconds was broken up by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers escaped.

“It could have gone either way, to be honest," Snead said. "When I got hit, it just happened so quick. As soon as the ball touched my hands, I got hit. So, it’s like, you never know. I didn’t know how he hit me, seriously, but I got hit in the head. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not overly concerned about Jackson's performance even though his quarterback has been inconsistent most of the season after last year's MVP performance.

Jackson completed 13 of 29 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions (63.6 rating) and was sacked four times. He ran for 65 yards on 16 carries.

"We didn’t play well enough to win the game in the end," Harbaugh said. "I thought we fought hard [and] competed very well. He played hard. He made a lot of plays. The turnovers, obviously, were disappointing. You don’t … That’s the difference in the game in some ways, obviously. And that’s part of it.

"We’re disappointed with that part of it. We’re very happy with other parts of it. I thought he competed, made a lot of great throws and runs and things like that. So, it’s a mixed bag in that sense, but of course we’re not pleased with losing the turnover battle. That’s something that we always want to win.”

The Ravens are 5-2 and still control their playoff destiny with a tough stretch of games in November against the Colts, Patriots, Titans and a rematch with Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

Jackson is confident the team can still get the passing offense moving in the right direction.

But the clock is ticking on the season.

“I feel we’re in a great spot," Jackson said. "We’ve just got to finish. Our defense played great. Our offense did good. I’ve just got to … No turnovers [and] we’re winning the game. I feel we’re not peeking ahead. We’re doing great. We’re just going to get in practice, and we’re going to work hard.”