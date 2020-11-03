Unfair? Lamar Jackson Faces Criticism for Not Winning 'Big Games'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has come under fire this week for consistently falling short in big games after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the far-reaching criticism is unfair.

It's true, Jackson has been on the wrong end of some of the biggest games of his career. He's 0-2 in the playoffs, falling to the Chargers in 2018 and Titans last season.

Jackson is 0-3 going head-to-head against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

And now, Jackson lost his first matchup against the Steelers with Ben Roethlisberger in the lineup.

Nonetheless, Jackson is 24-7, including the postseason, since he took over as the starter in Week 10 of the 2018 season. He won six of seven games that year to end Baltimore's three-year playoff drought.

Last season, Jackson won 13 of 15 starts before sitting out the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh because of a stomach virus. Jackson led the Ravens to victories over five teams that reached the playoffs — the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Bills and the 49ers, who advanced to the Super Bowl.

Jackson also had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

This year, Jackson has endured some struggles. He has completed 115 of 190 passes attempts (60.5%) with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions (94.3 rating).

Jackson had four crucial turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — against the Steelers last week that proved to be the difference in the game. Jackson shouldered responsibility for the loss, which dropped the Ravens two games behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

"The turnovers, I feel, are the reason we lost the game," Jackson said. "I put that on me. The start of the game, the first drive – a pick-six. And then we drive to the red zone – I fumbled. I’ve got to get the ball out quicker because we know they’re dominant up front."

The Ravens are 5-2 and control their playoff destiny with a tough stretch of games in November against the Colts, Patriots, Titans and a rematch with Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

Jackson has not lost his confidence heading into that portion of the schedule that could decide Baltimore's playoff fate.

“I feel we’re in a great spot," Jackson said. "We’ve just got to finish. Our defense played great. Our offense did good. I’ve just got to … No turnovers [and] we’re winning the game. I feel we’re not peeking ahead. We’re doing great. We’re just going to get in practice, and we’re going to work hard.”