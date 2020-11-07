Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Needs 'Precision and Accuracy' to Counter Opponents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced lofty expectations after last year's record-setting performance.

However, Jackson has dealt with some struggles as opponents have prioritized shutting him down.

Teams have taken away the middle of the field and forced Jackson to throw outside the numbers, which has led to some of his challenges. Opponents have their speediest defenders spying Jackson to prevent him from breaking 15- to 30-yard runs.

Nonetheless, coach John Harbaugh has lauded Jackson for learning from his mistakes and making the necessary adjustments.

"He understands people are making him the focus, and he has to find ways to, basically, tighten up his game and beat those things with precision and accuracy, and his mind and all those different other kinds of things that quarterbacks use," Harbaugh said. "It’s definitely the toughest position to play in football, and they’re doing everything they can – a lot of smart people and talented people – to stop Lamar Jackson the week that they play him.

"The other part of that is it’s not 11-on-1; it’s 11-on-11. So, they can focus 11-on-1 if they want, but there are 10 other guys out there. And that’s the thing we try to get across to our guys.”

Jackson has completed 115 fo 190 pass attempts (60.5%) for 1,343 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions (94.3 rating). He also leads the team with 411 yards rushing on 66 carries with two touchdowns.'

Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 28-24 last week and now trail the Steelers by two games in the AFC North. Following the game, wide receiver Hollywood Brown voiced some frustration about the struggling passing attack, which is ranked 31st in the NFL, just ahead of the winless Jets.

The Ravens are hoping they can have a break-through performance against the Indianapolis Colts, who have the second-best defense in the NFL.

Harbaugh is confident Jackson will continue to show improvement and get the passing game on track.

"His character, it shines through. He’s 23. Now, he’s a 23-year-old who’s seen a lot and done a lot, for sure, but he’s still … Like all of us … I was just mentioning about learning; we all learn, hopefully, until you’re not here," Harbaugh said. "He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar [Jackson] is he recognizes that."