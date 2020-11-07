SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Needs 'Precision and Accuracy' to Counter Opponents

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced lofty expectations after last year's record-setting performance.

However, Jackson has dealt with some struggles as opponents have prioritized shutting him down.

Teams have taken away the middle of the field and forced Jackson to throw outside the numbers, which has led to some of his challenges. Opponents have their speediest defenders spying Jackson to prevent him from breaking 15- to 30-yard runs. 

Nonetheless, coach John Harbaugh has lauded Jackson for learning from his mistakes and making the necessary adjustments. 

"He understands people are making him the focus, and he has to find ways to, basically, tighten up his game and beat those things with precision and accuracy, and his mind and all those different other kinds of things that quarterbacks use," Harbaugh said. "It’s definitely the toughest position to play in football, and they’re doing everything they can – a lot of smart people and talented people – to stop Lamar Jackson the week that they play him. 

"The other part of that is it’s not 11-on-1; it’s 11-on-11. So, they can focus 11-on-1 if they want, but there are 10 other guys out there. And that’s the thing we try to get across to our guys.”

Jackson has completed 115 fo 190 pass attempts (60.5%) for 1,343 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions (94.3 rating). He also leads the team with 411 yards rushing on 66 carries with two touchdowns.'

Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh 28-24 last week and now trail the Steelers by two games in the AFC North. Following the game, wide receiver Hollywood Brown voiced some frustration about the struggling passing attack, which is ranked 31st in the NFL, just ahead of the winless Jets.

The Ravens are hoping they can have a break-through performance against the Indianapolis Colts, who have the second-best defense in the NFL.  

Harbaugh is confident Jackson will continue to show improvement and get the passing game on track. 

"His character, it shines through. He’s 23. Now, he’s a 23-year-old who’s seen a lot and done a lot, for sure, but he’s still … Like all of us … I was just mentioning about learning; we all learn, hopefully, until you’re not here," Harbaugh said. "He still has a lot to learn, but the great thing about Lamar [Jackson] is he recognizes that."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Look to Extend Road Winning Streak to NFL-Best 10 Games

The Ravens are the "Road Warriors" of the NFL. Baltimore has won nine consecutive games away from home dating to Week 5 of the 2019 season — the NFL’s longest active streak.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Colts Week 9 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens (5-2) and Colts (5-2) have a Week 9 showdown that could impact the playoff race in the AFC.Here are some Fantasy Football implications.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 9 Picks

Baltimore (-2.5) is a popular pick.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Taking A Look At Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is reportedly looking to latch on with the Ravens. Williams, 37, was offered a tryout with the team to add depth to the depleted secondary.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Understands Frustration, Dishes On Dez

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not bothered by comments by Hollywood Brown, who has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in the offense.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Outlines Plan for Ravens Players on COVID List

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Depth Will Be Tested Week 9 Against Colts

The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 9: Ravens-Colts, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-4. However, Baltimore has won three of the past four games.

Todd_Karpovich

Unfair? Lamar Jackson Faces Criticism for Not Winning 'Big Games'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has come under fire this week for not being able to win a big game after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Emmessey

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive for COVD-19

An unnamed Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 2. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Twitter that he had the virus.

Todd_Karpovich