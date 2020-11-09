Lamar Jackson Rolls Into History Books After 'Big Win'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken some criticism over the past week about not being able to win big games after a loss to the Steelers where he committed four turnovers.

Jackson bounced back this week and played a key role in Baltimore's 24-10 victory over the Colts in Week 9. He improved to 25-5 as a starter, passing Dan Marino for the best start by a quarterback in NFL history, according to a stat by ESPN.

“It's pretty cool that I'm up there with a Hall of Famer, but [we’ve] still got to win each and every game, so it's alright,” Jackson said.

Jackson has been on the wrong end of some of the biggest games of his career. He's 0-2 in the playoffs, falling to the Chargers in 2018 and Titans last season.

Jackson is 0-3 going head-to-head against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including a 30-24 setback in Week 3.

Jackson also lost his first head-to-head matchup to Ben Roethlisberger last week. In that game, Jackson had four turnovers in the 28-24 loss, which was the catalyst for the criticism.

Nonetheless, Jackson has been dominant since he took over the starting job for Joe Flacco in Week 10 of the 2018 season. He won six of seven games that year to end Baltimore's three-year playoff drought.

Last season, Jackson won 13 of 15 starts before sitting out the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh because of a stomach virus. Jackson led the Ravens to victories over five teams that reached the playoffs — the Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Bills and the 49ers, who advanced to the Super Bowl.

This year, he has led the Ravens to a 6-2 record, including a 4-0 mark on the road. After a slow start to the game against the Colts, Jackson led the Ravens to three scoring drives in the second half to put the game away.

It was the first time Baltimore won a game in Indianapolis over seven meetings.

"I think they understand the gravity of that win," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We're going to be proud of that win."

The goal now is to keep rolling and for Jackson to win a playoff game for the first time of his career.

“Just keep it going," Jackson said. "We want to score points – that's our job. Everyone gets paid to do that so just keep moving the ball down the field, trying to hit my receivers in their numbers and letting guys do their thing.”