Lamar Jackson Finds Groove As Ravens Tackle Second Half of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While Lamar Jackson hasn't produced as many highlight-reel plays this season, he's still one of the league's most dangerous players with the ball in his hands.

The Ravens quarterback recovered from a sluggish first half to lead his team to a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Jackson didn't have gaudy numbers, but he made several throws downfield and scored on a 9-yard run that proved to be a key difference in the game.

The Ravens are 6-2 and appear headed for the playoffs for the third consecutive year, barring a monumental collapse. Coach John Harbaugh is confident Jackson will continue to evolve over the second half of the season.

"He’s very determined," Harbaugh said. "He wants to learn. He listens. He works hard. I think he knows he doesn’t know everything. That’s probably the most important thing about learning, is just understanding that you don’t know what you don’t know, and he’s like that.

"So, he’s young; it’s a process, certainly. [It’s] a growth process for all of us, but especially for him. He’s got a big curve that he’s on in terms of growth, and he’s doing a good job with it.”

Jackson has completed 134 of 213 (62.9) his pass attempts for 1,513 yards, which ranks 27th in the NFL. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's on pace to throw for 3,026 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions (94.1 rating).

Last year, Jackson threw for 3127 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions (113.3 rating).

But the Ravens are looking forward, not backward.

Jackson has taken some criticism over the past two weeks about not being able to win in a "big game" because he's 0-2 in the postseason and lost all three games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The coaches and players are not remotely concerned about the outside chatter. They're going to keep rolling with their franchise quarterback.

"Lamar, he's our guy, we're with him, we’re with him all the way, 100 percent," Harbaugh said. "We've got his back, we believe in him, love him. He's just that kind of a person, so he gives you everything he has every single week. You're going to have critics in this league, you're going to have critics in life. That's part of it. He understands that he's really good about that, all of our guys are so that part of it kind of doesn't really matter."