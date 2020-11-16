Lamar Jackson Trying to Rally Ravens As Injuries Continue to Mount

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson fully understands the Ravens are at a crossroads.

Following a deflating 23-17 setback against the Patriots, Baltimore fell to 6-3 but still controls its destiny for the playoffs.

The Ravens, however, are decimated with injuries.

A depleted defensive line gave up 173 yards rushing to New England and now has to face Derrick Henry and the Titans in Week 11.

Jackson could not hide his anger over the latest performance moments after trudging off the rain-soaked field at Gillette Stadium.

“We’re ticked off. Don’t nobody like losing," Jackson said. "I know none of you guys would like losing, especially when we have a lot of talent on our team. We’ve just got to regroup. Tuesday, we’ll go watch film on our [next] opponent, on Tennessee, and we’re going to build from there.”

Jackson went 24 of 34 for 249 yards with two touchdowns but had a careless interception in the final seconds of the second quarter that prevented the Ravens from potentially tying the game 13-13. He also ran for 55 yards on 11 carries.

Baltimore likely needs to go 5-2 or 4-3 the rest of the way to make the playoffs for a third consecutive year and they do have a soft schedule in the month of December.

However, the Ravens need to overcome significant losses on the defensive line, offensive line, secondary and at tight end.

Defensive end Calais Campbell did not play against New England because of an injured calf, and nose tackle Brandon William left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

This helped the Patriots' running game led by Damien Harris, who finished with 121 yards.

The Ravens face an even bigger challenge in Week 11 against Henry, especially if Campbell and Williams cannot play. Henry ran over Baltimore during last season's divisional playoff game, finishing with 195 yards.

The Ravens were already short-handed at tight end and lost Nick Boyle to a season-ending knee injury in the third quarter against the Patriots. This means Baltimore has only one true tight end — Mark Andrews — on the roster.

“It’s hard to really quantify what Nick does for us as an offense and as a team," Andrews said. "He’s a person that people gravitate towards. For me, he’s meant a ton to me, and it sucks. It sucks for him; he’s worked so hard to get to where he’s at. Everyone in this locker room loves him to death, and he’s one of the most loved people on this team. We’re going to miss him dearly. We know he has our backs, and we have his. It’s just sad. It’s sad to see.”

Baltimore has lost two starters on the offensive line to season-ending injuries — Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley and rookie right guard Tyre Phillips. The Ravens have moved players around to compensate and the results have been mostly positive.

The Ravens secondary is more troubling.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith missed the Week 10 game with an ankle injury and then Baltimore lost another cornerback Terrell Bonds to a knee injury. The Ravens already have three other cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Iman Marshall and Anthony Averett — on injured reserve.

The Ravens did sign veteran cornerback Tramon Williams last week and he could be available for the Titans.

“It’s an issue, for sure,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said about the injuries. “You don’t want injuries. We’ve had … These are contact injuries, most of them. These are guys in piles, guys getting landed on [and] guys getting hit – that’s football. That’s what it is; we’re going to have these things, and that’s it. So, we just have to overcome them.

“I don’t think it does anybody any good to sit there and say, ‘Well, it’s this degree of a problem.’ Teams have them; Guys are going to have to step up, and they’re going to step up. They’re going to step up and play well, and we’re going to be in good shape.”