Lamar Jackson: 'Being Away for Two Weeks, It Felt Like a Whole Year'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was having fun playing against the Dallas Cowboys.

He had missed the previous game against Pittsburgh and was quarantined for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

So, Jackson was elated to be back on the field and paving the way for a 34-17 victory in Week 13.

"I did have fun coming back," Jackson said. "I was out for two weeks. I missed my guys. Most importantly, it’s [a] win or go home [mentality] for us right now. So, we’re just going out there and just putting our all out there on the line for one another. That’s just joy for me. And like I said before, being around my guys, being back out there … Being away for two weeks, it felt like a whole year. It’s just a joy – joyful day and joyful time for me.”

Jackson was among 17 players who missed the game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The following week against Dallas, Jackson showed some early rust with an early interception. He settled down and played effectively the rest of the way, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown.

Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard score that provided a 7-3 lead.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh dealing with the pandemic has taught the coaches and players some valuable lessons.

"I think for all the guys that were out, sometimes, you don’t realize how much something means to you," Harbaugh said. "And I think these guys do realize how much it means to be playing in the National Football League, but the day-to-day, you don’t realize how much it means to you until it gets taken away. Even something as simple as the weightlifting; I heard the guys excited about getting their lift in – the guys who were away.

"They’re normally not talking like that, because that lift is not easy. So, practice [and] playing in the game, for sure, I absolutely think that that’s true. It’s a good shot in the arm for anybody when they miss something like that, and they get to come back and do it again.”

Jackson is still dealing with some of the after-effects of COVID-19 and still couldn't really taste or smell earlier this week. However, that's not going to stop him from playing.

The Ravens have the biggest game of their season Monday night against the Browns that could decide their playoff fate.

“Every game is a big game for us – every week – just like Tuesday was," Jackson said. "It’s [a] win or go home [mentality]. We’re not really trying to look at anyone like, ‘Oh, this team. Oh, we’re alright here.’ Every game is important to us. Every game since the beginning of the season.”