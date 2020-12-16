Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the seventh time since taking over the starting job in Week 11 of the 2018 season.

Jackson led the Ravens to a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Jackson carried the ball nine times for 124 yards, which was the most-ever by a quarterback on a Monday night, with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 163 yards with the touchdown to Brown.

He was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter because of cramps. Just as Baltimore was on the verge of a devastating loss, Jackson re-emerged from the locker room and led his team to a pair of scoring drives.

The victory kept Baltimore's playoff hopes alive with three games remaining.

"It’s crucial games for us right now," Jackson said. "All I’m thinking about is winning that game. We had enough time on the clock, and I was like, ‘Man, it’s Go Time.’ It was just ‘Go Time’ for us, and it was our time, I feel. Our team fought hard. The offense played great today. We still have little things to clean up – we didn’t play a perfect game. But we’re where we want to be right now. We’re excelling right now.”

Overall, Jackson has thrown for 2,218 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also leads the team with 793 yards rushing.

“He’s playing at an elite level," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "You look at his completions and the way he’s running the ball, [he’s] the complete package. Like I said before, it’s a pleasure to be able to play with him. He’s so special in everything that he does. He makes everyone else’s jobs easier."

It was also the seventh time in 27 starts Jackson has taken home the Player of the Week award.