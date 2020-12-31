Lamar Jackson: Ravens Are 'Dialed In' for Deep Playoff Run

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shrugged off not making the Pro Bowl for the second straight year, and simply congratulated his seven teammates named to the AFC roster.

"We’ve got guys on our team that made the Pro Bowl, and I like our lineup," Jackson said. "It’s all good."

Jackson also downplayed being named the Ravens 2020 MVP by the local media.

"I feel like that’s a team award," he said.

Jackson's only focus is beating the Bengals in Week 17 and leading the Ravens to a spot in the playoffs for a third straight year. He is also looking to win the first postseason game of his young career, and help bring a championship back to Baltimore.

"Our guys are dialed in. We didn’t win a Super Bowl [last year]; we’re trying to get there," Jackson said. "And our job is to focus on the task at hand like I always say, and that’s what we’re doing here. Nobody is peaking, or nobody feels like we’ve done anything, because we’re still fighting. We’ve got to keep that focus going. We can’t go to getting out of our element.”

Jackson has thrown 2,644 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions (99.0 rating.) Jackson also leads the Ravens with 908 yards rushing on 148 carries and seven scores.

"We just have to keep it going and keep the defense on their toes when we’re out there playing, that’s all," Jackson said.

Over the Ravens recent four-game winning streak, Jackson has thrown for 696 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (111.7 rating). He has also run for 333 yards with another four scores.

The Ravens took down Cincinnati 27-3 in Week 5, but the Bengals are a much-improved team. Jackson and his teammates can't take anything for granted because there is a thin margin of error with their playoff fate.

“They’ve been dicing it up," Jackson said about the Bengals. "They’ve been doing a great job on defense all year, I would say, from the looks of things to me. I don’t know about everybody and how they feel, but to me, they’ve been doing a great job this year defensively.

"Teams, when we go out there and play them, it’ll be totally different from what we watched on film or what they usually do; that’s what it was again with Cincinnati. But we’ll have to see Sunday because it’s always different coverages, different blitzes, different everything when we get out there on the field. So, we’ll just have to see.”