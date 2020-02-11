Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher.

There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.

Is this feasible?

It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27, would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, would provide Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale with the type of game-wrecker that would keep opposing coaches awake at night.

Clowney was acquired by the Seahawks from Houston in August in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick, which was later traded to the Oakland Raiders for Gareon Conley.

Clowney finished with 31 tackles, three sacks with four forced fumbles and one interception over 13 games in Seattle. He was also the highest-rated defensive Seahawks player, according to Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore currently has $27.8 million in cap room, according to Over the Cap. The team is expected to create more room in the short-term with the release of several veteran players.

Clowney, however, could command much more than the proposed five-year, $115 million deal.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was in awe of Clowney's size (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) and speed when the Baltimore took down Seattle 30-16 on Oct. 20. Harbaugh made no secret the team needs to add another pass rusher.

The Ravens finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could also command a big payday on the open market. However, the Ravens could use the franchise tag on Judon for about $16 million.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," Harbaugh said. There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that. So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some big decision to make this offseason. Adding Clowney or re-signing Judon will surely be discussed. Both players would be a boost to the team.