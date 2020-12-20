Ravens Roll Past Jaguars 40-14 In Critical Game for Playoff Hopes

Baltimore dominant in every facet of the matchup

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson scrambled from the pocket and threw an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Dez Bryant in the corner of the end zone.

It was Bryant's first touchdown since Dec. 10, 2017.

Everything was clicking for the Ravens, who likely need to finish the season unbeaten to make the postseason.

Jackson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score as Baltimore rolled past Jacksonville, 40-14 in Week 15.

"We had three short weeks in a row and our guys came out ready to play," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They were rewarded for that."

Baltimore improved to 9-5 but remained in eighth place of the seven-team playoff bracket because both Indianapolis and Miami also won their games.

Jackson completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 243 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a 5-yard score that boosted the lead to 33-7.

Hollywood Brown had his best game of the season finishing with 98 yards receiving on six receptions (seven targets).

Baltimore defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble against his former team.

The Ravens amassed 409 total yards, compared to 267 for Jacksonville.

Baltimore rounded out its scoring on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews with 9:46 left in the game.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew made his first appearance since Week 7. He completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 226 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Minshew was under pressure for much of the game and was sacked five times.

Jacksonville's undrafted rookie running back James Robinson entered the game with 1,035 yards, third-best in the league. However, he managed 35 yards on 16 carries against Baltimore's stout front seven.

The Ravens were missing several key players.

Defensive end Calais Campbell did not face his former team because of a calf injury. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith were also ruled out because of injuries.

Those absences didn't matter against an overmatched Jaguars team.

Jackson was intercepted by safety Josh Jones on a deep pass to Brown at the Jaguars' two-yard line. It was his fourth interception by Jackson in his past five games.

However, Baltimore linebacker Matt Judon sacked Minshew in the end zone on the ensuing drive for a safety.

Baltimore scored on the ensuing drive on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin for a 9-0 lead.

The Ravens extended the lead on the second play of the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dobbins and the rout was on. Dobbins finished with 64 yards on 14 carries and also caught a 17-yard pass

Baltimore increased the led to 26-0 at the half on Jackson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryant.

"It's just one of those moments, you can feel it coming off the field," Harbaugh said. "He's sure earned it. I don't know if I can describe the emotions. I guess joy would be the best description of it."

What It Means

Jaguars: The woes continued. Jacksonville has numerous holes to fill this offseason on the road to becoming a contending team.

Ravens: The running game was dominant for a third consecutive week with 159 yards. The Ravens still need to win its final two games and teams in front of them to lose in order to make the playoffs for a third straight year.

Up Next

Jaguars: Host the Chicago Bears in the home finale in Jacksonville on Sunday

Ravens: Play the final home game of the 2020 regular season against the New York Giants.