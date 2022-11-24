Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years.

The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team.

Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2 mark on the road —one of those games was in London in 2017, when the Ravens lost 44-7. Baltimore last played in Jacksonville in 2016, winning 19-17.

As a result, Harbaugh expects another tough battle.

"It’s going to be a very, very physical football game, much like the last game," Harbaugh said. "We’re going to have to play our best to go down there and win. We’ve had a lot of struggles down in Jacksonville. We haven’t been at our best down there over the years. That’s not this team, but historically, maybe I’ve got some scars. So, we need to get ready to play our best football game.”

The Jaguars are 3-7 but that record is a bit deceiving.

Their offense is ranked ninth in the NFL. Travis Etienne has 725 yards rushing and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry with four touchdowns. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a solid group of receivers with Christian Kirk (679 yards and seven touchdowns) 52) and Zay Jones (417).

Jacksonville's front seven on defense is talented. The Jaguars are able to generate a consistent pressure rate with edge rusher Josh Allen, who has three sacks. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot leads the team with five sacks.

"I’ve heard it said: this is the best 3-7 team, whatever that means," Harbaugh said. "All these teams are really good. This is the NFL, and this is a really good team. We talked about Carolina last week – the same exact conversation. This is a young team, they’ve lost a bunch of [games] by one [score], they have a bunch of physical players, a physical offensive line.

"Their quarterback – you know their quarterback – he’s the Number One pick in the draft. They have a great back [and] wide receivers. The defensive front seven is just outstanding; they’re very physical."