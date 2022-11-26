Ravens — Jaguars Week 12 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Almost everyone is predicting the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

Here are the Predictions

Analysis: "The Ravens have traditionally had a tough time with the Jaguars and this game likely won't be much different. Jacksonville plays hard and their front seven will give the Ravens a challenge. However, Baltimore has more depth and will outlast Jacksonville on the road."

The Pick: Ravens 17, Jaguars 13

Analysis: “[The Jaguars] are better than their record, but I can't take them over a Ravens defense that is peaking. The Roquan Smith addition has helped to unlock Patrick Queen and, suddenly, the defense is strong at every level. Jacksonville will make Baltimore sweat, though.”

The Pick: Ravens 20, Jaguars 17

Analysis: “The Jaguars come off their bye with a tough home game against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense has come alive in recent weeks and will present a real challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson and the offense have to pick it up. This will be low scoring, but it's close.”

The Pick: Ravens 21, Jaguars 20

Analysis: “I think [the Jaguars’] defense gives Baltimore’s offense some issues. I think a lot of Baltimore’s defense they way they’re playing right now — it’s good. Jaguars got good balance. I think the Jaguars are going to hang around in this one.”— Chris Sims

The Picks:

Simms: Ravens 24, Jaguars 21 “

Florio: Ravens 31, Jaguars 21

Smith: Ravens 28, Jaguars 17

Analysis: “The Ravens have had some close calls against bad teams this season, but the Jaguars might not have enough offensive punch to pull the upset.”

The Pick: Ravens 24, Jaguars 21

Analysis: “The Ravens didn't play well offensively against the Panthers. Lamar Jackson wasn't at full speed with his usual running after the bye and the passing was off in trying to force the ball to limited wide receivers when not targeting Mark Andrews. Baltimore will get back to running effectively while the defense will again frustrate a team vs. run and pass. Jacksonville has more pop than Carolina at home but it won't be enough.”

The Pick: Ravens 27, Jaguars 17

Analysis: "Always remember the saying once uttered by former Spirit star Stan Terlecki, “If you walk with birds long enough, pretty soon you begin to sound like them.” The Ravens tend to do that — play down to their competition. But they are resilient enough to find their way out of a mess."

The Pick: Ravens 21, Jaguars 15

Analysis: “Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense, which seems stuck in neutral and could be without Ronnie Stanley. Travis Etienne will be a great test for the Ravens’ revamped run defense, but Christian Kirk poses the biggest threat on that side of the ball. Would the Ravens trust a banged-up Kyle Hamilton to handle him in the slot? If not, how often can Marlon Humphrey shadow him? This Jaguars offense is better than its record suggests.” — Jonas Shaffer

The Pick: Jaguars 21, Ravens 20