RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Looking to Acquire Jamal Adams ... Again?

Todd Karpovich

If the Baltimore Ravens are indeed thinking about a trade for Jamal Adams, it won't be the first time they've inquired about the New York Jets' play-making safety.

The Ravens reportedly expressed similar interest prior to last year's trade deadline but grabbed cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams instead. That deal worked out well for Baltimore because Peters helped revitalize its secondary while earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. 

Apparently, the Ravens courtship with Adams has not died down. Several reports claim Baltimore is still interested in landing the playmakers, but the price could be too steep.

The Jets are reportedly seeking at least a first- and third-round draft pick for Adams, who has grown disgruntled with his contract situation. The Ravens would likely want to work out a new deal with Adams before they signed off on the trade. 

Baltimore currently has Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark as its starting safeties in 2020. Both are coming off solid seasons. 

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

Adams, however, is a special talent and could add another dimension to the Ravens' already dominant defense. Adams finished with 75 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown over 14 games last season. He was named a First-Team All-Pro despite the young Jets' struggles. 

He would be a perfect fit for the Ravens and their Super-Bowl aspirations.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens See Huge Upside to Passing Attack in 2020

While the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack might rank behind their AFC North rivals, they can close the gap behind league MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

'Ravens North' Jets Add Another Former Baltimore Player

Joe Flacco became the latest former player for the Baltimore Ravens to sign with the New York Jets.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Marquise Brown Poised to Make Impact with Merchandise

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown finished four in the "2020 Rising Stars — Veterans" list for prospective merchandise.

Todd Karpovich

Pandemic Not Slowing Lamar Jackson or Hollywood Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are practicing social distancing ... with long passes downfield.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Miles Boykins Looking to Become Bigger Force for Ravens

Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin admits that he had an uneven rookie season. Still, Boykin has high hopes for the future and he plans to play a bigger role.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Ravens Trail Steelers in AFC North Rankings for Safeties

The Ravens, Bengals, Browns and Steelers have several veteran playmakers in the secondary and a couple of newcomers ready to make an impact.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Can Be a Bigger Force In Third Year for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews has become the favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and he is looking to make an even bigger impact in his third year,

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Looks Up to Teammate Chuck Clark

Ravens rookie Geno Stone not only wants to reward his Ravens for selecting but also show other NFL teams they made a huge mistake passing on him.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram: Ravens Want to Break More Rushing Records

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was part of the greatest ground attack in league history and he thinks they can be even better this season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

How Will Baltimore's Cancellation of Summer Events Affect Ravens?

Baltimore City extended closures of large public events through Aug. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the Ravens preseason schedule.

Todd Karpovich