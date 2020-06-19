RavenCountry
Ravens Make List for Possible Landing Sport for Jamal Adams

Todd Karpovich

Jamal Adams would welcome a trade to the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report.

The disgruntled New York Jets safety is looking for a new home because he's not confident he can work out a new deal with the team. 

The Ravens expressed interest in Adams prior to last year's trade deadline but grabbed cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams instead. That deal worked out well for Baltimore because Peters helped revitalize its secondary while earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Apparently, the Ravens' courtship with Adams has not died down. Several reports claim Baltimore is still interested in landing the playmakers, but the price could be too steep.

The Jets are reportedly seeking at least a first- and third-round draft pick for Adams, who has grown disgruntled with his contract situation. The Ravens would likely want to work out a new deal with Adams before they signed off on the trade.

Baltimore currently has Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark as its starting safeties in 2020. Both are coming off solid seasons.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

Adams, however, is a special talent and could add another dimension to the Ravens' already dominant defense. Adams finished with 75 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown over 14 games last season. He was named a First-Team All-Pro despite the young Jets' struggles.

