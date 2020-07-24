RavenCountry
Could Ravens make a last-ditch move to acquire Jamal Adams?

Todd Karpovich

The New York Jets reportedly are willing to trade Jamal Adams.

Would the Ravens be willing to land the All-Pro safety? 

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta initially expressed interest in acquiring Adams prior to last year's trade deadline. 

The Ravens, however, grabbed cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams instead. That deal worked out well for Baltimore because Peters helped revitalize its secondary while earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens were also mentioned earlier this offseason when they made a list of seven teams where Adams would accept a trade.

The Jets are reportedly seeking at least a first- and third-round draft pick for Adams, who has grown disgruntled with his contract situation. The Ravens have $7.5 million in available cap space and would likely want to work out a new deal with Adams before they signed off on the trade. 

Baltimore currently has Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark as its starting safeties in 2020. Both are coming off solid seasons.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

Adams, however, is a special talent and could add another dimension to the Ravens' already dominant defense. Adams finished with 75 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown over 14 games last season. He was named a First-Team All-Pro despite the young Jets' struggles.

He would be a perfect fit for the Ravens and their Super-Bowl aspirations.

 

Fantasy Showdown: Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? That's a question many fantasy football owners will be asking themselves on the days leading up to their draft.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson was NFL's most explosive player — can he do it again?

Lamar Jackson mesmerized the NFL with an MVP performance last season and he was also the league's most explosive player, according to the analytics.

Todd Karpovich

Predicting the Ravens' 53-man roster heading into camp

The Ravens have the nucleus of their roster back from last season with a few exceptions, most notably right guard Marshal Yanda who retired after13 seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens revamped defensive line can set tone for the season

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spent the offseason overhauling the defensive line, which should be a perfect complement to an already dominant secondary.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Defense

The Ravens placed five players on the SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Defensive Team, followed closely by the Steelers who had four selections.

Todd Karpovich

Todd_Karpovich

Projected roles for Ravens 10 rookie draft selections this season

The The Ravens have all 10 of their 2020 draft picks signed and ready to begin practicing. Here's a look at their potential roles as rookies.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

What is Mark Ingram's impact for Ravens in 2020?

Mark Ingram met every expectation for the Ravens this past season, but the team is loaded at running back and might be challenged to balance the carries.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

UPDATE: Ravens finalize deals with all 10 draft picks

Devin Duvernay became the last Ravens draft pick to sign just hours after Patrick Queen signed his contract. Baltimore now has all 10 rookies under contract.

Todd Karpovich

D.J. Fluker drops weight, but not his edge for the Ravens

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has lost some weight, but not the chip on his shoulder judging by his high-impact workout videos.

Todd Karpovich

JCK

Ravens overhauled defensive line ranked 17th in NFL

The Ravens invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason, but recent rankings have them firmly behind their AFC North rivals.

Todd Karpovich