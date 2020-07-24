Could Ravens make a last-ditch move to acquire Jamal Adams?

The New York Jets reportedly are willing to trade Jamal Adams.

Would the Ravens be willing to land the All-Pro safety?

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta initially expressed interest in acquiring Adams prior to last year's trade deadline.

The Ravens, however, grabbed cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams instead. That deal worked out well for Baltimore because Peters helped revitalize its secondary while earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens were also mentioned earlier this offseason when they made a list of seven teams where Adams would accept a trade.

The Jets are reportedly seeking at least a first- and third-round draft pick for Adams, who has grown disgruntled with his contract situation. The Ravens have $7.5 million in available cap space and would likely want to work out a new deal with Adams before they signed off on the trade.

Baltimore currently has Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark as its starting safeties in 2020. Both are coming off solid seasons.

Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, made an immediate impact in Baltimore after being acquired from Seattle as a free agent. He finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games.

Adams, however, is a special talent and could add another dimension to the Ravens' already dominant defense. Adams finished with 75 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown over 14 games last season. He was named a First-Team All-Pro despite the young Jets' struggles.

He would be a perfect fit for the Ravens and their Super-Bowl aspirations.