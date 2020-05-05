Baltimore Ravens Rookie James Proche's Unstoppable Work Ethic

James Proche is bringing swagger to the Baltimore Ravens.

He wants to make an immediate impact among the core of receivers and on special teams.

Proche is keeping a tight schedule to prepare for his rookie year. That type of work ethic will endear Proche to his coaches.

“I wake up in the morning – about 6:30 a.m. – 7 a.m – so I can get to my workout on time," he said. "Then I’ll come back home, eat, and I put in about two to two-and-a-half hours depending on my understanding of what I’m trying to learn that day. I’ll spend probably 30-45 minutes with my special teams’ assignments, trying to get those down.

"And then I’ll have another workout. Then I come home, eat, and kind of do the same thing – have another hour-and-a-half to two-hour session on my plays – and just rinse and repeat.”

The Ravens are enamored with Proche's game-breaking ability.

Last season, he started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns.

Proche ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5... Had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. and as second on the team in scoring with 92 points.

On special teams. he led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards.

The versatility could help him find numerous opportunities in Baltimore — when players are finally allowed to travel.

"God has never made any mistakes in my life, even good or bad. I try to keep a good perspective," he said. "At the end of the day, I got drafted – that’s what I prayed for, that’s what I worked for. Now, it’s up to me to take care of the rest and make sure that I outplay my draft spot. That’s my plan.”

Proche is also confident he'll fit perfectly into the Ravens attack, which is centered around the run. He's prepared to block, run sweeps or do whatever is needed to help the team move the chains.

"When the ball is thrown my way, I just want to compete," Proche said. "Every play, every down, whether we’re 40 yards downfield or coming down the slot and putting my body into a linebacker so Mark [Ingram II] and J.K. [Dobbins] can spring. I’m going to come in and do my job, whatever the team needs me to do, at a high level."

General manager Eric DeCosta sees Proche's value and traded up with Minnesota to grab him with the 201st selection of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"There are a lot of things about James [Proche] that we like. I saw him at the Senior Bowl, and he’s a crafty guy," DeCosta said. "He’s good inside. He has excellent hands. I think he’s competitive with the football. I liked the way he practiced. I watched him catch punts that weekend in Mobile, and I was really impressed by how he judged the ball and secured the catch.

"He’s a guy that gets upfield quickly with the football in his hands as a punt returner, and that’s an important position. It’s hard to find those kinds of guys that have that special skillset. He has a good mentality. He’s been highly productive at the college level, and I think he fits our team very well.”