OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has been a forgotten player on the offense.

He has been active in three of the team's five games but he has been targeted just two times and had one reception for 7 yards.

That could change in the upcoming games.

The recent addition of wide receivers Andy Isabella and DeSean Jackson to the practice squad will have little impact on Proche's playing time, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"The new rules in the NFL give you an opportunity to really be creative with your practice roster, so that’s it," Harbaugh said. "You bring guys in, you give them an opportunity, see how they do, you build them into what you’re trying to do, and see if there’s a future.

"Specifically to James Proche, he’s a guy that we have a lot of high hopes for. I think James Proche is going to step up in the next few weeks, and you’re going to see him make some plays."

Proche was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He saw action in 14 games as a rookie in 2020, contributing mostly on special teams as the primary punt returner for most of the year. He returned 23 punts for 198 yards (8.6 avg) while adding 1 reception for 14 yards and earned PFWA All-Rookie special teams honors.

Last year, Proche appeared in 14 games, finishing with career highs in receptions (16) and receiving yards (202). He also added two kickoff returns for 22 yards.

Proche recorded a career-high 7 catches for 76 yards against the Bengals on Dec. 26.

This year, he has been used sparingly.

Proche played just four snaps last week against the Giants and did not get a target. Harbaugh said too much should not be read into that game and more opportunities are coming.

"We were in some bigger personnel groups last week," Harbaugh said. "The team we were playing – the Giants – that was a bigger team and we felt like we wanted to match big for big a little bit in certain situations. So, that group wasn’t on the field as much; James only had what, three plays, I think. He’s going to be playing a lot more in the future, and he’s going to be making plays for us. I have no problem with James Proche.”