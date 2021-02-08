Ravens Potential Draft Target: Penn State Edge Rusher Jayson Oweh

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta could look to add a dominant pass rusher in the 2021 draft.

It would certainly fill a void for the team.

Baltimore has four key edge rushers — Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee — that can test the free-market this offseason.

Here's a breakdown of potential target:

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh.

Size: 6-foot-5, 252 pounds

2020 Stats: 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles over 10 games.

Pros: An explosive player that can fly to the ball. ... Made seven starts. ... Became the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross-Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles). ... Has 38 tackles through the first seven games of the season, the most by a Penn State defensive lineman since Daquan Jones in 2013 and Austin Johnson in 2015 (40).

Cons: As a redshirt sophomore, Oweh could use more time to develop, especially against NFL offensive linemen. ... He could also use a bit more muscle to his frame. Oweh will need to develop more moves to get to the quarterback at the pro level.

Quote: Oweh: “It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White. The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley.”

Outlook: Oweh has the athleticism and pedigree to thrive at the pro level. He's projected as a late first-round pick and could be available when the Ravens make their selection at No. 27. He's definitely a player on DeCosta's radar.