SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Tony Jefferson could be a viable option for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Tony Jefferson was respectfully regarded as a "True Raven" in his three years with Baltimore.

The safety was a consummate teammate and embraced a leadership role in the locker room and around the local community.  

The Ravens made the difficult releasing Jefferson's in February to create salary-cap space. 

Baltimore, however, could use another veteran safety after terminating the contract of Earl Thomas after he got into an altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark. 

While DeShon Elliott is expected to start alongside Clark, Jefferson could provide valuable depth and be an insurance policy in case of an injury. 

Jefferson has reportedly received overtures from other teams, including the Cleveland Browns, but his heart remains in Baltimore. 

"I can't see myself personally playing for any team In the AFC North except for the Ravens," he told Inside Access on 105.7 with Jason LaCanfora and Ken Weinman. 

Jefferson even joked about the situation on social media:

Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled as a starter and was rewarded with a three-year, $16 million contract extension.

The release of Jefferson saved Baltimore $7 million on the salary cap.

“This is the worst part of this business,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Tony is the consummate teammate and someone who is respected by everyone for his leadership, determination, humility, and toughness. He’s a friend to all and a true Raven. We know he’s going to beat this injury, and we will be cheering for him all along the way. We wish the very best to Tony and his family.” 

In three seasons as a Raven beginning in 2017, Jefferson had 174 tackles (120 solo), two interceptions, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 35 games (all starts). 

A seven-year NFL veteran, Jefferson spent his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-2016), where he originally signed as a rookie free agent. He joined the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

Prior to his Week 5 injury in 2019, Jefferson led all defensive backs in tackles for loss (30) dating back to 2015. While with Arizona in 2016, he led all NFL defensive backs with 13 tackles for loss, which was also the most by a defensive back in a single season since the stat began being tracked in 2008.

In 2018, Jefferson was the only Raven to finish with at least one sack, interception, pass defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the league’s top-ranked defense (292.9 yards per game). He was also just one of six NFL safeties to post at least five tackles for loss and a sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery.

Jefferson served as a strong presence in the Baltimore community, where he actively hosted charitable events for children in need and supported the endeavors of many of his teammates. In 2017, he also made a $20,000 donation to a hurricane relief fund to help benefit victims in Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

The city would welcome him back with open arms.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Derek Wolfe on empty stadiums: 'I’m more bummed out for the fans'

The Ravens are bracing for a surreal environment without thousands of fans flocking to M&T Bank Stadium amid the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Bowser shines, Scott frustrated, new additions

Ravens Training Camp: linebacker Tyus Bowser looking solid, frustration boils over for Jaleel Scott, and the team adds a pair of players.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson returns to practice, fantasy football managers breathe sigh of relief

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP who helped millions of people win their fantasy championship in 2019.

BILL ENRIGHT

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins showcasing versatile skills

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins should get plenty of opportunities to make an impact in his first season despite the team's depth at running back.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens 2020 Season Preview

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history. What are they going to do for an encore?

Todd Karpovich

Ravens will not host any fans for at least the early part of 2020 season

The Ravens initially believed they could safely host 7,500 fans at M&T Bank Stadium, but the plans changed after meeting with local health officials.

Todd Karpovich

Is Ravens safety Deshon Elliott ready to seize the moment?

DeShon Elliott will have the opportunity to take over as the starting safety after the Ravens released seven-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Lamar Jackson returns to practice

Ravens Nation can exhale with quarterback Lamar Jackson able to return to practice after missing the previous two days.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens terminate contract of safety Earl Thomas

The Ravens are preparing to part ways with Earl Thomas following his recent altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

by

Bobcatwon

Ravens training camp notebook: Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive day of training camp practice.

Todd Karpovich