Ravens-Jets Halftime Report

BALTIMORE – Quarterback Lamar Jackson broke the single-season quarterback rushing record and the Ravens opened a 21-7 halftime lead against the New York on Thursday night. 

Jackson also became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes and seven running scores in a single season. The others to accomplish that feat are Steve Young (1994), Daunte Culpepper (2000) and Cam Newton (2015).

Mark Andrews broke the Ravens single-season touchdown record for tight ends with eight. 

Jackson needed just 23 yards to surpass the record set by Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006. Jackson had a 20-yard run on the Ravens second play from scrimmage, a two-yard run and then he overtook Vick with a 5-yard run on first-and-goal from the 11. 

Jackson completed six of eight passes for 55 yards with two touchdown. He also ran for 64 yards on five carries.  

Baltimore took an early two-touchdown lead on a 6-yard run by Mark Ingram and a 5-yard pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. Justin Tucker missed the extra point on the latter score and the Ravens led 13-0.

The Jets rallied early in the second quarter with an 8-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Jamison Crowder, who had dropped an easy touchdown reception on the previous play.

Baltimore answered on the ensuing drive. 

Jets linebacker on Neville Hewitt had a 43-yard pass interference penalty against rookie Marquise Brown in the end zone. Baltimore capitalized on a 1-yard scoring pass from Jackson to Andrews, who was hampered with a knee injury this week. The Ravens converted the 2-point conversion on a run by Ingram that boosted the lead to 21-7 with 9:43 remaining. 

Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith knocked down on an attempted pass from Darnold to Robby Anderson on a fourth-and-1 from the Ravens 7 yard line with just under two minutes remaining. 

Overall, the Jets outgained the Ravens 199 to 188. 

Darnold was 12 of 20 for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception. 

