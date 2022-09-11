Ravens-Jets Week 1 Inactive Players

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and running back J.K. Dobbins won't play Week 1 against the Jets.

Ja'Wuan James will play left tackle and both coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed confidence in him.

Stanley might be held out for a couple of weeks to ensure the ankle is fully healed. Stanley tried to come back early last season and reinjured the ankle in Week 1 against the Raiders and did not play another snap.

The Ravens will rotate Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake and then stay with whichever player is having the most success. Drake, however, was signed last week and is still learning the playbook.

Brandon Stephens and rookie Damarion Williams are behind Peters on the depth chart.

"The guys who are going to play can do everything that the other guys can do, so it’s not really affecting our gameplan too specifically," Harbaugh said. "That’s kind of where we’re at.”

Here are the inactive players for the Ravens and New York Jets for their Week 1 matchup.

Ravens

Dobbins (knee),

Stanley (ankle)

Peters (knee)

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee)

Tight end Nick Boyle,

Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele

Jets

Quarterback Zach Wilson

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert

Defensive lineman Bryce Huff

Wide receiver Denzel Mims

Offensive lineman Connor McDermott