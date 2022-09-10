Skip to main content

Ravens-Jets: Who Is Playing, Who Is Out

Baltimore favored by 7.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Ravens and Jets provided a bit more clarity to their injury situation heading into their Week 1 matchup. 

Here's the breakdown.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens had 52 of their 53 players on their active roster practicing at one point this week. The only absence was rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, who is out with a knee injury. Despite the turnout, several players still might not be ready for the Jets. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out, so Ja'Wuan James will make the start at left tackle. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are both questionable. — Todd Karpovich

Raven Country: Prepping for Flacco’s deep ball

NEW YORK JETS

Joe Flacco gets the start at quarterback in a revenge game against the Ravens, filling in for Zach Wilson, who injured his knee during the preseason. In fact, after Wilson's subsequent knee surgery, his sophomore season won't begin until at least Week 4. The Jets are also banged up on their offensive line. Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who was signed to replace an injured Mekhi Becton, is out with a shoulder injury. Pressure is on for rookie Max Mitchell to fill in at right tackle as George Fant slides over to protect Flacco's blind side. — Max Goodman

Jets Country: Jets confident in Max Mitchell

