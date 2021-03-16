Ravens Lose Third OLB with Jihad Ward Heading to Jacksonville

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens lost another edge rusher in free agency with Jihad Ward reportedly reaching a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens lost two other oustide linebackers — Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots) — when the legal tampering window opened on March 15.

Ward's decision to sign with Jacksonville makes sense because he will be reunited with his former coach defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Jaguars.

Ward signed a one-year deal prior to the 2020 season and was one of the Ravens most consistent players. appeared in 10 games, finishing with 16 tackles, a career-high-tying three sacks and eight quarterback hits.

He also matched his career-high with four tackles for a loss and two passes defended.

Baltimore needs to add a player or two to compensate for these recent defections. A likely scenario is re-signing Tyus Bowser, who tied for second on the team with three interceptions last season but has not lived up to expectations as a pass rusher. Bowser has managed 10.5 sacks over four years in Baltimore.

The market for free-agent pass rushers is already thin. Some of the marquee players already agreed to deals, including Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), Carl Lawson (Jets), Romeo Okwara (Lions) and Bud Dupree (Titans).

Baltimore could pursue Melvin Ingram or Haason Reddick, but the team will have to move quickly at this point with both of those players expected to draw interest.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report on Ward's deal with Jacksonville.