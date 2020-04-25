Ravens Boost Record Running Attack with J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will boost an already record-setting running attack.

The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

In 2019, Dobbins was the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner, First Team All‐Big Ten (media and coaches), First Team All‐American by the Football Writers Association of America and Doak Walker Award finalist

He had 10 100‐yard rushing performances during his junior season, including a career‐high 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 56‐27 win at No. 10 Michigan. Dobbins, 5-foot-9, 209 pounds, will push for playing time because of his versatility and durability.

The Ravens are already deep at running back and Dobbins will make that unit even more explosive.

Veteran Mark Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Gus Edwards, who led the Ravens in rushing as a rookie in 2018, was the main backup behind Ingram and he ran 711 yards and two touchdowns last year.

Baltimore selected Justice Hill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He amassed 225 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries behind Ingram and Edwards on the depth chart. Hill added 70 yards receiving on eight catches. He'll be challenged to overtake Ingram or Edwards.

