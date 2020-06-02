Hype Building for Ravens Rookie Running Back J.K. Dobbins

While J.K. Dobbins represents the future of the Baltimore Ravens, he has the talent and pedigree to make an impact as a rookie.

General manager Eric DeCosta was thrilled when Dobbins fell to Baltimore in the second round even though Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill were still on the roster. DeCosta is confident Dobbins has the talent to move up that depth chart in the first year as a pro.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year."

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. While Ingram will enter the season as the starter, Dobbins is expected to see plenty of touches as a rookie.

Dobbins also has some immediate fantasy value.

"In a 12-team draft, Dobbins' ADP of 101 lands him as the projected fifth pick in the ninth round of your fantasy league," Sports Illustrated's Ben Heisler wrote. "That's a worthwhile investment, especially as a handcuff, on a back as talented as Dobbins that could see his usage steadily increase throughout the season, and perhaps become a league winner if Ingram goes down with an injury."

