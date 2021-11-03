John Harbaugh: 'I’m Excited About Where Our Offense Could Go'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is excited about the team's roster.

While Baltimore did not make any moves at the trade deadline, the team is expected to get back several players for the second half of the season.

The potential returning players are:

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee)

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle)

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh)

Running Back Latavius Murray (ankle)

Defensive End Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

“We’re going to add a couple of guys with Sammy coming back, and Nick is going to be back at some point," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "At running back, Latavius will be back. I’m excited about where our offense could go; I just want to get it there. [It’s] the same thing on defense and still on special teams. So, you kind of go back and forth between, ‘This is what we’re capable of becoming.

"These are our issues; these are the areas that we’re going to be kind of what we are, so how can we make the most of that?’ And there are other areas where we have a chance to make a jump, maybe, because of guys getting healthy."

Boyle is widely regarded as the best blocking tight end in the NFL.

Murray is starting to find a comfort zone with the offense and is second on the team with 212 yards rushing.

Mekari has played well at right tackle. Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception.

Wolfe is stout against the run and brings a veteran presence to the defense.

In the meantime, some of these players' replacements, such as Devonta Freeman, Rashod Bateman, and Tyre Phillips, have played admirably well.

"[There are] other things we can take advantage of, schematically, because of the things we’ve done well that we can kind of build on and add to," Harbaugh said. "All those things, kind of at the Bye [Week], you take stock of.”