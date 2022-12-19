John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season.

Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.

The Ravens have scored two touchdowns in three games.

"You guys can talk about all that — I respect that," Harbaugh said about possible changes. "I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about. We’re together, man; we’re a team. We’re in here, we’re spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we have, with a bunch of very good people at what they do [and] who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could.

"We’re getting ready to play the game, so all the other stuff, we don’t have time for that. As [Patriots head] Coach [Bill] Belichick said, ‘We’re onto Atlanta.’"

The Ravens (9-5) fell out of first place in the AFC North with a 13-3 loss to the Clevland Browns coupled with the Cincinnati Bengals' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has been out for the past 2 3/4 games with a knee injury. His backup Tyler Huntly has struggled to move the offense, especially in the passing game.

The hope is Jackson is back this week against the Falcons.

Harbaugh also dismissed talk of any changes to the coaching staff as far as the passing game is concerned. He has confidence in Roman.

"First of all, we have confidence in everybody," Harbaugh said. "We have great coaches and great players at the highest level who are battling every single day to get everything as good as it can be. I can remember three weeks ago, all the questions that I got were about the run game, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the run game? Why can’t we get the run game going?’ So, you go to work. You go to work on that stuff, you tweak things, you tweak schemes, you move guys in and out, you get guys back, you do all the things you have to do to try to get it rolling.

"Here we are, sitting there where the run game is good, and now the questions are about the pass game – which you’re right – has not been where we need it to be for certain reasons, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to keep working on it."