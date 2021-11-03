John Harbaugh Remembers Former Baltimore Colts Great, Tom Matte

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has fond memories of former Baltimore Colts great Tom Matte, who died Nov. 2 at the age of 82.

When Harbaugh was hired as the Ravens coach in 2008, Matte welcomed him with open arms. Matte and Habraugh's mother, Jackie, attended Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Ohio, together and the families remained close.

“When we came to town, one of the first people to welcome us were Tom and Judy Matte,” Harbaugh said. “We went out to dinner, and he was just a larger-than-life personality, and he’s the best. We love him, we love the Mattes, and we know that he’s a man of faith. He’s with his Maker right now, and condolences to their family.”

Matte, who was born in Pittsburgh and grew up in Northeast Ohio, played his entire career with the Colts from 1961 to 1972. He became the first player to exceed the 100-yard rushing mark in a Super Bowl when he ran for 116 yards in the Colts' 16-7 loss to New York and quarterback Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.

Matte won a championship with the Colts in 1970 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 1968 and 1969 when he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,422) and rushing touchdowns (11).

Matte rushed for 4,646 yards and scored 45 touchdowns over 12 professional seasons. He played three games at quarterback in 1965 after starter Johnny Unitas and backup Gary Cuozzo were sidelined with injuries.

He was also a fixture at Ravens games and was a radio analyst for the team from 1996-2005.