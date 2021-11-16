Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Sheds Light On Ty’Son Williams Situation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Although Ty’Son Williams has been one of the Ravens' most explosive running backs at times, he has seen limited action this season.

Williams has carried the ball 33 times for 180 yards (5.5 ypc) with a touchdown. But he has firmly behind Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le'Veon Bell on the depth chart.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh provided some insight on the running back situation heading into the Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.

“Every player just has to contribute and perform and produce when they’re out there, and that goes for any player," Harbaugh said. "So, if you’re a running back, you need to run hard, you need to break tackles, you need to get yards, you need to pass protect, you need to run the right route out of the backfield, catch the ball and get up [the] field."

The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack with 154.1 yards per game. That's mainly due to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has run for 639 yards.

Murray is second with 212 yards on 59 carries (3.6 ypc), followed by Freeman (43 carries, 223 yards, 5.2 ypc), Williams and Bell (31 carries, 83 yards 2.7 ypc).

Williams apparently needs to get better for more playing time.

There are other ways to get on the field.

"If you’re in the rotation, special teams sure would help you," Harbaugh said. "Get out there and run down kicks, get on the punt team, get on the punt return team, because that’s how you got on there when you’re the third back, in that case. So, I’m not talking about one player; it’s anybody in that spot, or it’s anybody at any position. You’ve got to produce.”