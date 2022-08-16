Skip to main content

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Voices Support for Orioles

Baltimore teams support one another.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh wore a Baltimore Orioles cap to his training camp press conference this week.

The Ravens coach wanted to support the surprising MLB club that is currently fighting for a spot in the playoffs. 

“How about them Orioles?" Harbaugh said. "What are they – like 24-11 since July 3rd? Best record in the American League; fighting for a playoff spot. [I] love the way they’re playing. Love their manager – he’s got them going – Brandon Hyde, my guy. [I have] just so much respect for the way they’re playing. I mean, game-winning RBIs, extra-base hits, running the bases, got a lot of speed on the team."

The Ravens and Orioles routinely support one another on social media. 

Several Ravens players have thrown out the first ball at Orioles games and Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed even took batting practice and grounders at third base at Camden Yards. 

The Ravens have hosted Orioles managers Buck Showalter and Brandon Hyde at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Players from both teams attend games and are often highlighted on the scoreboard. 

So, Harbaugh wanted to show his support for the team as they enter the stretch run and possible spot in the postseason. 

“They’re fun to watch," Harbaugh said. "I’ve been watching some baseball, and they look good; man, they look good. [They have] young pitching. It’s been fun to watch that team. They’re never out of it, coming back at the end, always fighting – exciting baseball. 

"So, go Orioles. Let’s go, man!"

