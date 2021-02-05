Ravens Potential Trade Target: Wide Receiver Julio Jones

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are focused on providing quarterback Lamar Jackson with more support with the passing attack.

A tighter salary cap could make signing a big-time free-agent a challenge.

Baltimore ranked last in the NFL with 171.2 yards passing per game last season and needs to add playmakers.

One trade candidate being linked to the Ravens is Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who would make an immediate impact in Baltimore.

Atlanta owner Arthur Blank claims the team is intent on holding onto Jones, but the situation is fluid. After going 4-12 last season, the Falcons could be headed into rebuilding mode.

Here's a breakdown of a proposed trade:

Pros: Jones is a seven-time Pro-Bowler who would be an immediate boost to Baltimore's floundering passing attack. Jones would also provide Jackson with a sure-handed target downfield and in the red zone. Over 10 NFL seasons, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards (15.2 yac) with 60 touchdowns.

Cons: Jones will earn a $15.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $23 million, according to Spotrac. The Ravens would likely need to restructure his deal. Jones turns 32 on Feb. 8 so that could be an issue as far as injuries. Last season, he missed seven games because of a hamstring issue, but still managed 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

Outlook: There's been wide speculation the Ravens are targeting Jones this offseason. However, general manager Eric DeCosta does not like to depart with draft picks, especially ones in the first round. Baltimore would likely have to part with the 27th overall selection and a second- or third-round pick this year, along with another selection in 2022. The Ravens would negotiate those terms. Jones, however, could welcome a change of scenery and a chance to play for a championship with Jackson and the Ravens.