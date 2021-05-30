Ravens Could Revisit Trade for Julio Jones 'If The Price Is Right'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While the Ravens appear ready to move forward with their young group of wide receivers, they apparently still have not closed the door on trading Julio Jones.

Baltimore would be willing to trade for Jones "if the price is right,” according to a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

However, does a deal for Jones make sense for the Ravens?

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has seven players vying for perhaps six roster spots. Newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche all should be ready to compete when training camp opens in July.

Adding Jones to the mix would create a bigger logjam.

Jones is a seven-time Pro-Bowler who would be an immediate boost to Baltimore's floundering passing attack. Jones would also provide Lamar Jackson with a sure-handed target downfield and in the red zone.

Over 10 NFL seasons, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards (15.2 yac) with 60 touchdowns.

However, Jones will earn a $15.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $23 million, according to Spotrac. The could be too hefty of a price for the Ravens, and they would need to restructure his deal.

Jones turned 32 on Feb. 8 so that could be an issue as far as injuries. Last season, he missed seven games because of a hamstring issue, but still managed 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

In addition, general manager Eric DeCosta does not like to depart with draft picks, especially ones in the first round or second round. Baltimore would have to trade perhaps three draft picks and possibly a player to add Jones.

Still, the trade talk won't go away.

The current odds where Jones lands if traded, according to SportsBetting.ag:

Ravens +275

49ers +300

Patriots +450

Chargers +600