Why Julio Jones Would Be A Good Fit for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had some good fortune signing veteran wide receivers.

Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. each found success in Baltimore after signing with the team late in their careers.

Could Julio Jones be the next player to follow that trend?

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is available via trade and the Ravens are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

That would be a good move, according to Sports Illustrated Albert Breer.

"Over the past few years, Baltimore has taken swings at third-contract players (Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, Sammy Watkins and Derek Wolfe are on the roster now), zigging in an area where most teams zag," Breer wrote in his MMQB column. "It isn’t an accident, of course. I dug around on the idea a couple months back, and here are a few reasons for their somewhat-newfound practice:"

Breer also outlined why acquiring Jones would be a good move for Baltimore.

He noted:

Predictability. There’s more history on third-contract players, which makes for less volatility. Also, since these guys aren’t getting big money for the first time, there’s far less concern about their behavior changing as a result of getting a big check.

Desire to win. Whether it’s a player like Wolfe or Watkins who’s had a taste of a championship, or guys like Campbell and Zeitler that haven’t, there’s a hunger to win knowing that there might not be many shots left at it.

Usually, they’re cut or traded. As such, they usually come in without the team having to worry about how they factor into the comp pick formula.

Leadership. This is obvious—the deeper you are into your career, the more position you’ve been in where you had to lead, and so naturally you’ll be better in that area.

However, does a deal for Jones make sense for the Ravens?

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has seven players vying for perhaps six roster spots. Newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche all should be ready to compete when training camp opens in July.

Breer said the Ravens should take the gamble.

"And in looking at Jones, 'predictability' is the only one of those boxes he doesn’t check, and that’s because of the injuries," Breer wrote "I’m not sure he’ll wind up a Raven. But I do know they’ve stayed abreast of this one, and in ways listed above, and ways not (toughness, grit, etc.), Jones would be a fit."