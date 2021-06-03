Ravens No Longer Part of the Trade Talks for Julio Jones

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are no longer part of the trade talks for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

"[The Titans are] the team that I've most heard people mention that he'll probably end up [with]. ... I know for a fact the Ravens and the Rams are done. They're not in the Julio Jones market right now," Martin said on ESPN's Get Up.

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has seven players vying for perhaps six roster spots. Newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche all should be ready to compete when training camp opens in July.

Jones is a seven-time Pro-Bowler who would be an immediate boost to Baltimore's floundering passing attack. Jones would also provide Lamar Jackson with a sure-handed target downfield and in the red zone.

Over 10 NFL seasons, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards (15.2 yac) with 60 touchdowns.

However, Jones will earn a $15.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $23 million, according to Spotrac. The could be too hefty of a price for the Ravens, and they would need to restructure his deal.

Jones turned 32 on Feb. 8 so that could be an issue as far as injuries. Last season, he missed seven games because of a hamstring issue, but still managed 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

In addition, general manager Eric DeCosta does not like to depart with draft picks, especially ones in the first round or second round. Baltimore would have to trade perhaps three draft picks and possibly a player to add Jones, and that's apparently is too costly.