Has Matt Judon Played His Last Snap for the Ravens?

Moments after the Ravens season ended in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Matt Judon turned his attention to the future.

Judon is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after spending the first five years of his career with Baltimore.

“I would like to thank the Ravens organization," Judon said. "You all might ask me, but I don’t know what’s going to happen next year. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my future – that’s all out in front of me. But the past five years, man, it’s been a hell of a ride. I wouldn’t ask for another organization, or coaches, or mentors, or players to play with, man.

"Some of these guys [that] I’ve played with, they’re my real brothers. [They’re my] real-life brothers. So, with that being said, I love the Ravens and the organization. I would just like to thank them.”

Prior to the season, the Ravens designated Judon as their 2020 franchise player. That franchise tag cost the Ravens just over $16 million, and they were not able to reach an extension during the regular season.

Judon was one of the team's most productive players and finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits. He might have put himself in a position for a huge payday with another team.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. Judon might command a similar contract.

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact. Even if the Ravens retain Judon, they'll still need to add another edge rusher via free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.

"They do a great job of drafting and free agency and picking players up," Judon said about the Ravens and free agency. "So, as an organization, they’re going to have to step back, look at the roster, look [at] how they want to go with the roster. But as me personally, I have no clue. I don’t really know. I’m not in those meetings. I’m not the higher-ups. If they want me here, like I said, this is home. This has been home since I got in the NFL, but if not, I enjoyed my five years.”