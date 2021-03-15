Matt Judon Leaving the Ravens for the Patriots

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Matt Judon has reportedly reached a four-year, $56 million deal with the New England Patriots, officially ending his tenure in Baltimore.

Judon will get $32 million fully guaranteed in the first two years of the deal, according to NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora.

Judon is the first of the Ravens free agents to find a new team this offseason. Fellow outside linebackers, Tyus Bowser and Jihad Ward, are also eligible for free agency.

Yannick Ngakoue, who was acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings at the trade deadline, is also a free agent. He finished the season with 11 tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hits over nine games in Baltimore.

The loss of Judon also means it becomes more important for the Ravens will need to add an outside linebacker this offseason.

Judon was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made almost an immediate impact and was named to the Pro Bowl over the past two years. .

Prior to the season, the Ravens designated Judon as their 2020 franchise player. That franchise tag cost the Ravens just over $16 million, and they were not able to reach an extension during the regular season.

Judon was one of the team's most productive players and finished the regular season with 49 tackles, six sacks, and 21 quarterback hits.

Judon had expressed his willingness to stay with the Ravens, however, he was able to find a more lucrative deal with the Patriots.

“I would like to thank the Ravens organization," Judon said. "You all might ask me, but I don’t know what’s going to happen next year. I don’t know what’s going to happen in my future – that’s all out in front of me. But the past five years, man, it’s been a hell of a ride. I wouldn’t ask for another organization, or coaches, or mentors, or players to play with, man."

Instead, he's headed to New England.