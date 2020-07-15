RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens Matt Judon: 'How's the real estate in Kansas City'

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon has hours to work out a new deal with the Ravens or he'll play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Meanwhile, Judon has been closely watching deals players have been able to land in Kansas City. Judon jokingly tweeted to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, asking if there was even more money to go around ... perhaps for an effective outside linebacker that could be a free agent in 2021?  

Last week, the Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year up to $503 million extension. Kansas City then signed defensive end Chris Jones to a four-year contract worth $85 million deal just about 24 hours before the deadline with the franchise tag expired. 

Judon signed his franchise tender in May, which will pay him $16.8 million this season. 

“I’m pleased to be tagged. I feel like only a few players get to go through this in their lifetime," Judon said. "As much as I want stability in the future, that I’m proud of where I’m at and where I came from … A fifth-round draft pick out of Grand – or how you all pronounced it, ‘Garden Valley State’ – but out of Grand Valley State.

"I’m pleased with how my career has been going."

Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Over the past three years, Judon has recorded the Ravens' most tackles for loss (41) and sacks (24.5). In his four-year NFL career, he owns 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2019. Judon might command a similar contract if he can hit the open market in 2021.

"I’m blessed to have to play under this tag. I get to play this game, and as long as I continue to play this game, I’m going to feel blessed," Judon said. "If I have to play under the tag, that’s good for me, because it’s another year. After that, it’ll be my sixth year playing in the National Football League."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Malik Harrison signs rookie deal with Ravens

The Ravens officially added another young playmaker to their roster, signing rookie middle linebacker Malik Harrison from Ohio State to his rookie deal.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson focused on Super Bowl, not personal accolades for Ravens

Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award and is on the cover of Madden '21," but he says his career will be defined by winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson scores high in 'Madden 21' player ratings

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is gracing the cover of "Madden 21" after winning NFL MVP last season. He has some of the game's highest player ratings.

Todd Karpovich

J.K. Dobbins is top rookie running back on 'Madden '21

The Ravens J.K. Dobbins was given a 75-overall rating on "Madden '21," best among all rookie running backs, including four players taken ahead of him in draft.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

John Harbaugh expects the Baltimore Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens later this month. Covid-19 pandemic poses more challenges.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Training Camp Battles, Predictions: Running Backs

The Ravens had the best running attack in league history last season. They'll be hard-pressed to top that performance, but that's what they plan to do.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 5 players critical for successful run in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for the 2020 season and here are five players that will play a crucial role for a potential Super Bowl run.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy View: Can Lamar Jackson have a repeat performance?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's ability to deliver a repeat performance for his fantasy owners in 2020 depends as much on his coaches as it does on him.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

No offseason, no problem for Ravens 'Wolfpack'

Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, and Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

RG3 dishes on Ravens rookies Duvernay, Proche after workouts

Robert Griffin III spent time working out with a pair of Ravens rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — and he came away impressed by what he saw.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich