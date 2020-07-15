Ravens Matt Judon: 'How's the real estate in Kansas City'

Matt Judon has hours to work out a new deal with the Ravens or he'll play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Meanwhile, Judon has been closely watching deals players have been able to land in Kansas City. Judon jokingly tweeted to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, asking if there was even more money to go around ... perhaps for an effective outside linebacker that could be a free agent in 2021?

Last week, the Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year up to $503 million extension. Kansas City then signed defensive end Chris Jones to a four-year contract worth $85 million deal just about 24 hours before the deadline with the franchise tag expired.

Judon signed his franchise tender in May, which will pay him $16.8 million this season.

“I’m pleased to be tagged. I feel like only a few players get to go through this in their lifetime," Judon said. "As much as I want stability in the future, that I’m proud of where I’m at and where I came from … A fifth-round draft pick out of Grand – or how you all pronounced it, ‘Garden Valley State’ – but out of Grand Valley State.

"I’m pleased with how my career has been going."

Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Over the past three years, Judon has recorded the Ravens' most tackles for loss (41) and sacks (24.5). In his four-year NFL career, he owns 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Za'Darius Smith, who was the Ravens' sacks leader in 2018, signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2019. Judon might command a similar contract if he can hit the open market in 2021.

"I’m blessed to have to play under this tag. I get to play this game, and as long as I continue to play this game, I’m going to feel blessed," Judon said. "If I have to play under the tag, that’s good for me, because it’s another year. After that, it’ll be my sixth year playing in the National Football League."