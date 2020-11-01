SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon Ejected for Making Contact With an Official

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens linebacker Matt Judon was ejected in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers for making contact with an official.

The situation unfolded when Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson exchanged words and shoved one another near Baltimore's sideline with just over five minutes left in the half. Peters also appeared to headbutt Johnson a few times.

Judon intervened by pushing Johnson to the sideline that ignited another skirmish. Judon's arm appeared to make contact with the official as players were separated and he was consequently disqualified from the game.  

“I would never intentionally make contact with an official," Judon said. "I was attempting to free my arm as I was being held back, and I inadvertently contacted the official’s arm. My emotions were running high in the moment, and I take full responsibility for what happened. I need to do a better job of keeping my cool and not doing anything that negatively affects my team.” 

Judon is coming off one of his finest years as a pro, leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on him prior to the season. 

Judon was the third Ravens player to leave in the first half.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury.

Stanley was hit by defensive end T.J. Watt as he planted his foot and he went down in a heap at midfield. The entire Ravens sideline emptied and players from both teams clapped for Stanley as he was carted away with an air cast on his leg.

In addition, rookie right guard Tyre Phillips also suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.  .

