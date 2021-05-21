Trade Talk: Are the Ravens Still Enticed by Julio Jones?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Julio Jones is reportedly on the trade market and the Ravens are one of the teams favored to land the veteran wide receiver.

The current odds where Jones lands if traded, according to SportsBetting.ag:

Ravens +275

49ers +300

Patriots +450

Chargers +600

Titans +600

However, at this point, the move does not make much sense.

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has seven players vying for perhaps six roster spots. Newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche all should be ready to compete when training camp opens in July.

Adding Jones to the mix would create a bigger logjam.

Jones is a seven-time Pro-Bowler who would be an immediate boost to Baltimore's floundering passing attack. Jones would also provide Lamar Jackson with a sure-handed target downfield and in the red zone.

Over 10 NFL seasons, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards (15.2 yac) with 60 touchdowns.

However, Jones will earn a $15.3 million base salary, while carrying a cap hit of $23 million, according to Spotrac. The could be too hefty of a price for the Ravens, and they would need to restructure his deal.

Jones turned 32 on Feb. 8 so that could be an issue as far as injuries. Last season, he missed seven games because of a hamstring issue, but still managed 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

In addition, general manager Eric DeCosta does not like to depart with draft picks, especially ones in the first round or second round. Baltimore would have to trade perhaps three draft picks and possibly a player to add Jones.

Ultimately, the Ravens appear prepared to go into the season with their revamped passing attack and there is no room for Jones.