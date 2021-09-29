September 29, 2021
Justin Tucker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Ravens kicker made 66-yarder against Lions.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for converting four field goals, including an NFL-record 66-yarder as time expired, against the Lions.

It's the 12th time in his that Tucker has received the honor, which is a Ravens franchise record. He is now tied with Jason Hanson (12) and Matt Prater (12) for the third-most all-time by a kicker. Only Adam Vinatieri (19) and John Carney (13) have earned the honor more. 

Tucker's 66-yard game-winning field goal is the longest field goal made in NFL history, surpassing K Matt Prater’s previous NFL record of 64 yards in 2013. Tucker’s previous career-long, a 61-yarder, was also a game-winner in an 18-16 contest at Detroit on Dec. 16, 2013. 

Tucker now owns 17 career game-winning kicks (including playoffs) and has made all 16 of his attempts inside of one minute remaining in regulation. Tucker has now converted on 49 consecutive fourth-quarter attempts, the NFL’s longest active streak.

Tucker connected on 4-of-5 FGAs Sunday, including a 50-yarder and the game-winning 66-yarder. Tucker now owns 44 FGs from 50-plus yards, breaking a tie with Phil Dawson for the third-most all-time (Matt Prater – 60; Sebastian Janikowski – 58). 

Tucker is 44-of-62 (71%) on 50-plus yard FGAs, marking the third-best percentage from that distance in NFL history (min. 30 attempts).

This marks Tucker’s seventh-career game with multiple 50-plus-yard conversions, tying K Brandon McManus and Prater for the most in NFL history.

Special Teams Player of the Week award for Tucker:

    • 2013: Week 10, 12, 15
    • 2014: Week 3
    • 2015: Week 4, 8
    • 2016: Week 12
    • 2018: Weeks 3, 17
    • 2019: Weeks 5, 6
    • 2021: Week 3

